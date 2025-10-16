Bihar Election 2025: JDU releases final list, MLA Gopal Verma, who staged protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence denied ticket, check names here

Nitish Kumar's JDU announces final list of 44 candidates amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations. Check names here.

Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently facing a deadlock in seat-sharing negotiations. Amidst this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) announced its final list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on Thursday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the JDU had already released its initial list of 57 candidates. This list included nominees for four seats that were also being sought by Chirag Paswan, indicating the party's strong determination to contest those constituencies. This move has further complicated the ongoing seat-sharing discussions.

(This is a developing story)