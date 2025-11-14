INDIA

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?

With 15,034 votes, JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh from Mokama Assembly Constituency is in the lead, up 2,031 from the previous round. With 13,003 votes, Veena Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is trails by 2,031 votes. Priyadarshi Piyush of the Jan Suraaj Party is in third with 1,239 votes.

