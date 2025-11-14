Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking
Bihar elections 2025: Congress' Shashant Shekhar leading in Patna Sahib, BJP's Ratnesh Kumar trails
Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Subhash Singh leads with 6206 votes, INC's Om Prakash Garg trails behind
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP + JDU crossing magic number? Check latest result update here
INDIA
With 15,034 votes, JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh from Mokama Assembly Constituency is in the lead, up 2,031 from the previous round. With 13,003 votes, Veena Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is trails by 2,031 votes. Priyadarshi Piyush of the Jan Suraaj Party is in third with 1,239 votes.
