Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?

INDIA
Despite drawing large crowds during his Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign has not translated into votes in Bihar. Early trends of the Bihar Election 2025 show Congress leading in just 11 of 61 seats, a steep drop from its 2020 performance, while the NDA maintains a strong position.
Despite creating enough buzz and attracting thousands of people in his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi seems to fail to appeal to the people to vote for his party in a big way. It is evident by the earlu trend of the Bihar Election 2025. At the writing of this news, the Congress, which is contesting 61 seats in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Mahagathbandhan, was leading only 11 seats, eight seats down from what it had won in the last election. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, the Grand Old Party performed poorly despite joining hands with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). It was allotted 70 seats, but won only 19. The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the 243-member Assembly, largely powered by the BJP's 74 seats. JD(U) won 43 seats.
Congress launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra on August 17, 2025, in Sasaram, the political home of Babu Jagjivan Ram, one of the leading lights in the fight for social and political justice. It covered 20 districts and 1,300 kilometers before culminating in a massive Voter Adhikar Rally at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on September 1. Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi said in his X-post, “We are coming among the people with the ‘Voter Rights Yatra.’ This is a fight to protect the most symbolic democratic right - ‘one person, one vote.’ Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution.
The political observers believe that Mahagathbandhan’s performance highlights a persistent structural issue: Congress continues to be the weaker link in the alliance. The rot and the state of affairs in Bihar Congress can be understood by the fact that two days before the counting of votes, its veteran leader Shakeel Ahmed resigned.