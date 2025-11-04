FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: How parties ignore caste survey result, stick to old social equations?

Bihar Election 2025 shows caste still drives politics, with Congress wooing upper castes and RJD banking on Yadavs and OBCs in ticket distribution.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: How parties ignore caste survey result, stick to old social equations?
Bihar Election 2025 (Representative Image)
Political parties may vow to annihilate castes and abolish the caste system, but when it comes to realpolitik, they stick to the caste-based electoral realities and behave accordingly. They emphasise identity politics and chalk out the entire election strategy, keeping in mind the caste equation and ground realities. Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is not an exception. All the parties, be it from the ruling coalition of the NDA or the opposition alliance of Mahagathbandhan, have made their electoral preparations keeping in mind these realities. 

Congress candidates in Bihar Election

In an attempt to counter the BJP, known for its base among the upper castes, the Congress Party has allocated 24 out of 61 or about 40% of its tickets to this segment of society. The grand old party has fielded 8 Brahmins, 8 Bhumihars, 5 Rajputs, 2 Baniyas and 1 Kayastha candidates. In an attempt to strike social engineering, the Congress has distributed 4 tickets to Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), or about 7.4% of its total, and 5 to OBCs, making it to 9.2%. All its 5 OBC candidates are Yadavs (9.3%). The party has thrown the theory of proportionate representation out of the window while giving tickets. 

RJD ticket distribution ignores caste survey

The main opposition party, the RJD, too, has completely ignored the policy of "jiski jitni sankhya bhari, uski utni hissedari". Standing on the other side of the spectrum, the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party has given more tickets to the OBC communities, ignoring the upper castes, the Muslims, and other communities. Among its 142 candidates, 75, or 52%, are OBCs. Of the 75 OBC candidates, 51, or 20.3%, are Yadavs. While the party has given 13 tickets to Kushwahas, the remaining 11 seats have been allotted to other OBC groups, including Kurmis, Koeris, and Mallahs. The party has given 16 to upper-caste candidates and 11 to EBCs. 

According to the Caste Survey conducted in 2022-23, EBCs make up 36.01% of the state population, and OBCs an additional 27.13%. Dalits constitute 19.65%, and STs account for 1.68% of the population. 

Muslims ignored in Bihar Election

Muslims constitute about 18% of the population, but no party has distributed tickets to as many Muslims. The Mahagathbandhan has fielded 31, or 12.35%, of its total number of 251 Muslim candidates. Among them, 19 have been fielded by the RJD, 10 by the Congress, and 2 by the CPI (M-L) Liberation. The ruling coalition of the NDA has given just 5, or 2% of its tickets to Muslim candidates. While the BJP did not field any Muslim, JD(U) has pitted four and the LJP just one. 

According to the Caste Survey, the Muslim community constitutes 17.7% of Bihar’s 13.07 crore population. Based on this proportion, they should have bagged 44 tickets.

