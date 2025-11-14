Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?

Nitish Kumar’s Rs10,000 Mahila Rozgar Yojana has emerged as a major vote-winner in the Bihar Election 2025, helping the NDA lead in 200 seats and JD(U) dominate 82 constituencies.

The old political pundits and economists agree when they say, "bad economics is good politics." The Bihar Election 2025 seems to have proved it once again. Nitish Kumar, who transferred Rs 10,000 to every woman before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, emerged as an invincible political force. At the time of writing this news, the ruling coalition of the NDA is leading in 200 seats, with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) making waves in 82 constituencies.

Nitish Kumar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana

When Nitish Kumar announced the scheme, Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, he clarified that it was not a freebie; it was the amount to be given so that women could start something of their own and earn their livelihood. It was also argued that the beneficiaries who can show that they have put the money to productive use and begun building something of their own within a few months would also get an additional Rs2 lakh for further expansion. Tejaswi Yadav of the opposition alliance of Mahagathbandhan tried to checkmate it by announcing the Maa Bahin Maan Yojana. He said that his government would give Rs 2,500 every month or make a one-time payment of Rs 30,000 to every woman so that she could spend it on her own.

(Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Bihar)

Cash transfer schemes

With these two similar announcements, Bihar joined Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and other states, where similar schemes were announced. These schemes worked and brought votes to the ruling parties. Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra announced the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna last year, just before the state polls. It played a crucial role in delivering a record-breaking win for the BJP and the Mahayuti alliance.

Congress has not been far behind in launching similar schemes. It introduced similar women-centric and household-focused schemes in Karnataka and Telangana. Congress also promised to restore NPS and other welfare measures in Himachal Pradesh. These schemes helped the Grand Old Party win elections in these states.