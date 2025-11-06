From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

Bihar Election 2025 exposes sharp inequality: VIP's Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh declares ₹373 crore, while others have assets as low as zero.

Bihar is not for beginners. The state known for its migrant labourers, working across the country, mostly in blue-collar jobs, has one of the richest candidates in the ongoing assembly election. Political leaders choose to hop the election rallies in helicopters and take out the roadshows with long queues of luxurious cars in the state that has one of the lowest per capita incomes. The class difference can be gauged by the fact that while the richest candidate has the assets of Rs 373 crore, the poorest has zero or no assets.

Poorest candidate Bihar Election 2025

Sunil Kumar from Pirpainti has declared in his affidavit that he has zero or no assets. The BSP candidate has shown zero movable and immovable assets and zero liabilities. The 40-year-old candidate is a 12th pass and has no occupation; he is jobless. Mojahid Alam of the SUCI (Communist) comes second on the list of the poorest candidates with a total asset of Rs 1,000. Pitted against four-time BJP MLA Sanjay Sarawagi, Alam has no liability and no income, as he has no occupation.

(Sunil Kumar, the poorest candidate, has no assets.)

The People's Party of India (Democratic) has fielded Shatrudhan Verma from Barh; he has declared net assets of Rs 1,000. Suresh Rajvanshi is better placed with the net assets of Rs 1,100. Moolniwasi Samaj Party (MSP) has fielded him at Wazirganj. Shiv Kumar Yadav is contesting from Minapur. The SUCI (C) candidate has the net assets of Rs 2,023. He, too, has no liabilities.

Richest candidate Bihar Election 2025

On the other end of the wide spectrum is Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)'s candidate Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh, alias Guddu Singh. The man contesting from Lauriya in the West Champaran district has the net assets of Rs 373 crore. He said in his affidavit that he has non-agricultural assets worth Rs 352 crore, shares and securities worth Rs 5.51 crore and agricultural land worth Rs 2.58 crore. His wife, too, has assets worth Rs 131 crore and investments worth Rs 6.59 crore.

(Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh has declared the net assets of Rs 373 crore.)

Bihar Economy

One of the poorest states in India, Bihar ranks 14th in terms of GDP and 35th in terms of per capita income. Dubbed as "money order economy," as it is based on the money coming from people working in other states, Bihar's manufacturing sector grew by 3.9% in fiscal year 2021-22, that too after registering an improvement. Agriculture accounts for 19.9%, industry 21.5%, and service 58.6% of the economy. The Bihar government is in debt of Rs 406,476.12 crore.