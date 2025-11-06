FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for BTS fans in India, Jungkook's Golden: The Moments exhibition is set to open at..., know how to get tickets

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video

Anunay Sood Death: Here’s how the late travel influencer was linked to Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid

Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'

Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?

How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death

Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here’s her reaction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

HomeIndia

INDIA

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

Bihar Election 2025 exposes sharp inequality: VIP's Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh declares ₹373 crore, while others have assets as low as zero.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 01:11 PM IST

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates
Bihar goes to first phase of polling on November 6.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar is not for beginners. The state known for its migrant labourers, working across the country, mostly in blue-collar jobs, has one of the richest candidates in the ongoing assembly election. Political leaders choose to hop the election rallies in helicopters and take out the roadshows with long queues of luxurious cars in the state that has one of the lowest per capita incomes. The class difference can be gauged by the fact that while the richest candidate has the assets of Rs 373 crore, the poorest has zero or no assets. 

Poorest candidate Bihar Election 2025

Sunil Kumar from Pirpainti has declared in his affidavit that he has zero or no assets. The BSP candidate has shown zero movable and immovable assets and zero liabilities. The 40-year-old candidate is a 12th pass and has no occupation; he is jobless. Mojahid Alam of the SUCI (Communist) comes second on the list of the poorest candidates with a total asset of Rs 1,000. Pitted against four-time BJP MLA Sanjay Sarawagi, Alam has no liability and no income, as he has no occupation. 

(Sunil Kumar, the poorest candidate, has no assets.)

The People's Party of India (Democratic) has fielded Shatrudhan Verma from Barh; he has declared net assets of Rs 1,000. Suresh Rajvanshi is better placed with the net assets of Rs 1,100. Moolniwasi Samaj Party (MSP) has fielded him at Wazirganj. Shiv Kumar Yadav is contesting from Minapur. The SUCI (C) candidate has the net assets of Rs 2,023. He, too, has no liabilities. 

Richest candidate Bihar Election 2025

On the other end of the wide spectrum is Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)'s candidate Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh, alias Guddu Singh. The man contesting from Lauriya in the West Champaran district has the net assets of Rs 373 crore. He said in his affidavit that he has non-agricultural assets worth Rs 352 crore, shares and securities worth Rs 5.51 crore and agricultural land worth Rs 2.58 crore. His wife, too, has assets worth Rs 131 crore and investments worth Rs 6.59 crore. 

(Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh has declared the net assets of Rs 373 crore.)

Bihar Economy

One of the poorest states in India, Bihar ranks 14th in terms of GDP and 35th in terms of per capita income. Dubbed as "money order economy," as it is based on the money coming from people working in other states, Bihar's manufacturing sector grew by 3.9% in fiscal year 2021-22, that too after registering an improvement. Agriculture accounts for 19.9%, industry 21.5%, and service 58.6% of the economy. The Bihar government is in debt of Rs 406,476.12 crore. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut
From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates
Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer repl
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE