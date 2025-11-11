Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predict BJP to displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD as...

Exit polls predict BJP will win between 67 and 70 seats, way ahead of the 56-69 of Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Most exit polls have predicted a big win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising BJP and JDU primarily, in the Bihar Elections 2025. They predicted that the bloc expected to secure between 130 and 209 seats in the 243-member House. The majority mark in Bihar stands at 122. Individually, exit polls predict that the BJP could emerge as the single largest party in the state, cementing its position as the 'Big Brother' in the NDA.

How many seats BJP get in Bihar?

The BJP will win between 67 and 70 seats, exit polls predict, way ahead of the 56-69 Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the single largest party in 2020, can expect, the exit polls have concluded. However, BJP is still way below the bar the RJD set last time with its 75 seats. In 2015 as well, the RJD emerged as the largest party in the state with 80 seats.

In 2025, the average score for the BJP is 69 seats, and that of the JD(U) is 62 seats. The RJD could end up with 63 seats. Jan Suraaj Party of poll analyst Prashant Kishor, which is being considered a ‘king maker’, has been projected to secure 0-5 seats.

Peoples Pulse

NDA: 133-159

Mahagathbandhan: 75-101

JSP: 0-5

NDA vs MGB Vote Share

Peoples Pulse Exit Polls 2025 show a decisive lead for the NDA with 46.2% vote share and a projected 133–159 seats. MGB trails at 37.9% with 75–101 seats, while Jan Suraaj registers 9.7% but only 0–5 seats.