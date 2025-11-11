Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Will voters choose hung assembly? Exit polls favour NDA, anti-incumbency may spring surprise
Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predict BJP to displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD as...
RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav or NDA’s Nitish Kumar: Who is the preferred CM? This is what exit polls say
Bihar Poll of Exit Polls 2025: NDA headed for comfortable victory, predict nine exit polls; check analysis here
BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...
Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...
Dharmendra got this film after Sunil Dutt rejected it, became overnight star, blockbuster movie ran in theatres for 50 weeks, heroine was not Hema Malini but...
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur to lose Alinagar seat? Here's what pollsters said
Delhi Blast: 3 doctors held from Faridabad's Al-Falah University; who runs it, why is it under scanner? Here's all you need to know
Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...
INDIA
Exit polls predict BJP will win between 67 and 70 seats, way ahead of the 56-69 of Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Most exit polls have predicted a big win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising BJP and JDU primarily, in the Bihar Elections 2025. They predicted that the bloc expected to secure between 130 and 209 seats in the 243-member House. The majority mark in Bihar stands at 122. Individually, exit polls predict that the BJP could emerge as the single largest party in the state, cementing its position as the 'Big Brother' in the NDA.
The BJP will win between 67 and 70 seats, exit polls predict, way ahead of the 56-69 Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the single largest party in 2020, can expect, the exit polls have concluded. However, BJP is still way below the bar the RJD set last time with its 75 seats. In 2015 as well, the RJD emerged as the largest party in the state with 80 seats.
In 2025, the average score for the BJP is 69 seats, and that of the JD(U) is 62 seats. The RJD could end up with 63 seats. Jan Suraaj Party of poll analyst Prashant Kishor, which is being considered a ‘king maker’, has been projected to secure 0-5 seats.
NDA: 133-159
Mahagathbandhan: 75-101
JSP: 0-5
Peoples Pulse Exit Polls 2025 show a decisive lead for the NDA with 46.2% vote share and a projected 133–159 seats. MGB trails at 37.9% with 75–101 seats, while Jan Suraaj registers 9.7% but only 0–5 seats.