Bihar Election 2025: Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Exit polls predict...

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to retain his seat, according to exit polls released after the second and final round of polling in the state on Tuesday. Several pollsters have given a clear edge to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kumar's Janata Dal (United). They have placed the opposition alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, at a distant second position. Elections in Bihar were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be out on November 14.