FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani offers to 'virtually appear' before ED, says notice pertains to FEMA, not PMLA

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?

Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap, film became blockbuster, also has an interesting Dharmendra connection

Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing JD(U) by over 7,000 votes

Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if..., EXPOSES trickery of makers, unfair eviction: 'Logo ko bola gaya ki...'

Bihar Election Result 2025: Famous IIT-JEE Maths professor, author KC Sinha trails behind BJP's Sanjay Kumar in Kumhrar constituency

Bihar Elections Result 2025: New low for Congress, party's big drop from 19 to 7 seats

By Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana wins Dampa bypolls

Zee Media ignites India’s youth passion with the launch of its first E-sports Gaming tournament

Bihar Election Result 2025: Good news for Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV):, party leading on 22 constituency seats; Check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?

Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap, film became blockbuster, also has an interesting Dharmendra connection

Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap in blockbuster film

Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing JD(U) by over 7,000 votes

Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing JD(U) by over 7,000 votes

After Asaduddin Owaisi campaigning in the constituency, the AIMIM candidate appears to have dented Congress prospects, giving JD(U) a decisive edge.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing JD(U) by over 7,000 votes
Asaduddin Owaisi, Leader, AIMIM. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Did All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) dent the Congress in Araria? Congress candidate Abidur Rahman is trailing JD(U) 's Shagufta Azim by 7,217 votes. The AIMIM fielded Mohammad Manzoor in this constituency. Abidur Rahman is seeking re-election from this seat. His defeat in this seat may be considered a shocking setback for the Grand Old Party. The AIMIM and its leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, have been accused of helping the BJP by splitting the Muslim votes and giving an edge to the saffron party or its allies. 

Did Asaduddin Owaisi's appeal work?

Asaduddin Owaisi personally came to this area and campaigned for Abidur Rehman. He slammed the Congress and the RJD and questioned their credentials for protecting the Muslims. He also raised the issue of the bill related to Waqf reforms. JD(U) is the party that supported the bill in the Parliament. However, the AIMIM candidate split the Muslim votes that helped the JD(U) candidate. 

The AIMIM is expected to perform well in the Amour constituency, where a close fight between the AIMIM and JD(U) is underway. Akhtarul Iman of AIMIM is currently leading with 17582 votes. However, Saba Zafar of JD(U) isn't far behind. The latter has polled 14765 votes so far.

Over the past three elections, in the assembly elections held in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Abidur Rahman of INC won the election in 2020 with 50.58% vote share (92,667 votes) against Shagufta Azim of JD(U), who secured 28.22% (51,731 votes), with a margin of 40,936 votes. Earlier in 2015, Avidur Rahman of INC won the sear with 52.77% vote share (92,667 votes) defeating Ajay Kumar Jha of LJP who got 29.97% (52,623 votes), with a margin of 40,044 votes. In 2010, Zakir Hussain Khan of LJP won with 35.12% vote share (61,747 votes) against Narayan Kumar Jha of BJP who secured 32.45% (57,053 votes), with a margin of 4,694 votes.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?
Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap, film became blockbuster, also has an interesting Dharmendra connection
Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap in blockbuster film
Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing JD(U) by over 7,000 votes
Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing..
Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if..., EXPOSES trickery of makers, unfair eviction: 'Logo ko bola gaya ki...'
Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if...
Bihar Election Result 2025: Famous IIT-JEE Maths professor, author KC Sinha trails behind BJP's Sanjay Kumar in Kumhrar constituency
Bihar Election Result 2025: Famous IIT-JEE Maths professor, author KC Sinha trai
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE