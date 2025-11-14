Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing JD(U) by over 7,000 votes

After Asaduddin Owaisi campaigning in the constituency, the AIMIM candidate appears to have dented Congress prospects, giving JD(U) a decisive edge.

Did All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) dent the Congress in Araria? Congress candidate Abidur Rahman is trailing JD(U) 's Shagufta Azim by 7,217 votes. The AIMIM fielded Mohammad Manzoor in this constituency. Abidur Rahman is seeking re-election from this seat. His defeat in this seat may be considered a shocking setback for the Grand Old Party. The AIMIM and its leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, have been accused of helping the BJP by splitting the Muslim votes and giving an edge to the saffron party or its allies.

Did Asaduddin Owaisi's appeal work?

Asaduddin Owaisi personally came to this area and campaigned for Abidur Rehman. He slammed the Congress and the RJD and questioned their credentials for protecting the Muslims. He also raised the issue of the bill related to Waqf reforms. JD(U) is the party that supported the bill in the Parliament. However, the AIMIM candidate split the Muslim votes that helped the JD(U) candidate.

The AIMIM is expected to perform well in the Amour constituency, where a close fight between the AIMIM and JD(U) is underway. Akhtarul Iman of AIMIM is currently leading with 17582 votes. However, Saba Zafar of JD(U) isn't far behind. The latter has polled 14765 votes so far.

Over the past three elections, in the assembly elections held in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Abidur Rahman of INC won the election in 2020 with 50.58% vote share (92,667 votes) against Shagufta Azim of JD(U), who secured 28.22% (51,731 votes), with a margin of 40,936 votes. Earlier in 2015, Avidur Rahman of INC won the sear with 52.77% vote share (92,667 votes) defeating Ajay Kumar Jha of LJP who got 29.97% (52,623 votes), with a margin of 40,044 votes. In 2010, Zakir Hussain Khan of LJP won with 35.12% vote share (61,747 votes) against Narayan Kumar Jha of BJP who secured 32.45% (57,053 votes), with a margin of 4,694 votes.