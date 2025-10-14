Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here

THIS city is known as 'City of Lights', has over 290 illuminated monuments, was one of the first to install streetlights in 17th century, it is...

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend

Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead after tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned in Indore

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras, and significance of this sacred fast

'Correct its approach...': China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests

Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say

Good News for Uttar Pradesh commuters: Countdown for opening of Ganga Expressway begins, Meerut-Badaun 130 km stretch set to open in...

Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'

'What the hell is this': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on Bigg Boss 19, internet gets divided

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS city is known as 'City of Lights', has over 290 illuminated monuments, was one of the first to install streetlights in 17th century, it is...

Do you know which city is known as 'City of Lights'?

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Netizens shocked, fans defend

'Correct its approach...': China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests

'Correct its approach...': China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say

Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party, or VIP, and the Left Front will share the remaining 243 seats in Bihar. CPIML, CPI, and CPM will occupy 29–31 seats in the front, while VIPs would occupy 16.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 08:24 AM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress have agreed to a minor compromise in the Grand Alliance, Bihar's opposition party, after weeks of squabbling over assembly seats, according to reports. The RJD will now run for 135 seats instead of the original 144. Sources informed NDTV that Congress, its ally, which had its sights set on 70 seats, will run for 61.

Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party, or VIP, and the Left Front will share the remaining 243 seats in Bihar. CPIML, CPI, and CPM will occupy 29–31 seats in the front, while VIPs will occupy 16.

According to reports, the main issue that the allies fought over was the one that the Congress had been hesitating over for days: portraying Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance's chief ministerial face. Whether he would receive any deputies was unknown. 

They claimed that a portion of the more than 70 seats that the Congress had been requesting should guarantee them victory. The party purposefully withheld approval to portray Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face to advance the demand. In fact, it had pointedly maintained silence on the matter, despite Yadav Junior's open statements on the matter. 

The addition of JMM, the ally in Jharkhand, and IIP to the coalition further complicated the back-and-forth between the two. The RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, and VIP were the six parties that made up the alliance at first. 

If the alliance prevailed, Mukesh Sahni, whose party receives a substantial portion of votes from backward castes, had demanded 50 seats and the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

Since the RJD and Congress are also members of the Jharkhand administration, it was also thought that the JMM should be given a seat. According to sources, the RJD would give the JMM seats from its own quota, much as the Congress did for the India Inclusive Party (IIP).

According to sources, the Saharsa seat would be awarded to the IIP, which enjoys broad support from the weaver community.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'
Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'
Nobel Prize in Economics 2025 awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt; know details
Economics Nobel goes to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt
China hits back at Trump's additional 100% tariff threat, says, 'We're not afraid to fight'
China hits back at Trump's additional 100% tariff threat, says, 'We're not...'
iPhone 16 pro at just Rs 94999? Massive price drop ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras, check how to avail this deal
iPhone 16 pro at just Rs 94999? Massive price drop ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras
Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'
Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE