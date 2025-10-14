Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say

Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here
INDIA
Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party, or VIP, and the Left Front will share the remaining 243 seats in Bihar. CPIML, CPI, and CPM will occupy 29–31 seats in the front, while VIPs would occupy 16.
Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress have agreed to a minor compromise in the Grand Alliance, Bihar's opposition party, after weeks of squabbling over assembly seats, according to reports. The RJD will now run for 135 seats instead of the original 144. Sources informed NDTV that Congress, its ally, which had its sights set on 70 seats, will run for 61.
According to reports, the main issue that the allies fought over was the one that the Congress had been hesitating over for days: portraying Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance's chief ministerial face. Whether he would receive any deputies was unknown.
They claimed that a portion of the more than 70 seats that the Congress had been requesting should guarantee them victory. The party purposefully withheld approval to portray Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face to advance the demand. In fact, it had pointedly maintained silence on the matter, despite Yadav Junior's open statements on the matter.
The addition of JMM, the ally in Jharkhand, and IIP to the coalition further complicated the back-and-forth between the two. The RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, and VIP were the six parties that made up the alliance at first.
If the alliance prevailed, Mukesh Sahni, whose party receives a substantial portion of votes from backward castes, had demanded 50 seats and the position of Deputy Chief Minister.
Since the RJD and Congress are also members of the Jharkhand administration, it was also thought that the JMM should be given a seat. According to sources, the RJD would give the JMM seats from its own quota, much as the Congress did for the India Inclusive Party (IIP).
According to sources, the Saharsa seat would be awarded to the IIP, which enjoys broad support from the weaver community.