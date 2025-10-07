Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bihar election 2025: Nitish Kumar's former ally Prashant Kishor set to make poll debut, will declare candidates on...

Assembly elections in Bihar are set to be held in two phases -- on November 6 and November 11 -- and results will be out on November 14, the Election Commission of India announced in a press meet earlier in the day. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 12:14 AM IST

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj party, on Monday said he will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, marking the electoral debut of the former political strategist. Kishor, also known as PK, said his party will release list of poll candidates on Thursday (October 9). Elections in Bihar are set to be held in two phases -- on November 6 and November 11 -- and results will be out on November 14, the Election Commission of India announced in a press meet earlier in the day.

What did Prashant Kishor say on his poll debut?

Kishor made the announcement as he spoke to reporters, but did not name the constituency from which he plans to contest the polls. "The party will declare its list of candidates for the coming assembly polls on October 9 and it will be full of surprises. My name will also be there in the list," he said, according to news agency PTI. He also said that his party expects to win nearly 50 percent votes in the November elections.

'Nitish Kumar's last election'

Kishor, 48, said: "In the last polls, the two alliances (NDA and INDIA) bagged votes of 72 per cent of voters only. I must clarify that we will get votes of the remaining 28 per cent of the voters." He added: "Besides, people say that Jan Suraaj party will get 10 per cent votes each of both alliances. That means we are expected to get 48 per cent votes of the total electorate in the coming polls." He further said that it will be current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "last election."

How is the political situation in Bihar?

The high-voltage elections in Bihar are set to conclude on November 11 and votes will be counted on November 14. Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashvi Yadav is looking to unseat Kumar as the chief minister, with backing from the Congress and other Opposition parties. Kishor, who once helped Kumar get re-elected, is making an electoral debut after more than a decade in politics and says that his party will sweep the polls.

