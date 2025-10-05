Bihar Election 2025: EC caps 1200 voters at each polling booth; check key changes

At the presser, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said each polling station will have a maximum of 1,200 voters for all elections starting from the Bihar polls. The step is being taken to avoid overcrowding at poll booths. Read on to know more on this.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday held a key press conference in Patna ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar. At the presser, CEC Kumar said each polling station will have a maximum of 1,200 voters for all elections starting from the Bihar polls. The step is being taken to avoid overcrowding, he stated. Kumar also made several other major announcements during the presser in the state capital. Here are some of the important highlights.

Serial number on ballot

CEC Kumar said that serial number of the ballot paper will be made larger for all elections across the country. "When the ballot paper is inserted into the EVM, the photo on it is black and white, making it difficult to identify, even though the election symbol remains. It was also suggested that the serial number should be larger. So, starting with the Bihar elections, the serial number font will be larger across the country."

Candidate photos

The ECI on Sunday said that starting from the Bihar elections, coloured photos of all the election candidates will be displayed on the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

One Stop Digital Platform

CEC Kumar said that all applications related to the election process have been integrated into a single computer platform called One Stop Digital Platform, ECINET. "Its progressive implementation is ongoing and will be applied in Bihar, with any remaining tasks being completed thereafter," he said at Sunday's presser.

Counting of postal ballots

The poll body chief said that postal ballots will be counted before the final two rounds of EVM counting. "It will be compulsory that postal ballots be counted before the final two rounds of EVM counting," Kumar said.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Elections in Bihar are set to be held before November 22, when the current Assembly term ends. The electoral battle is largely anticipated to be a direct fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats while the grand alliance has 111 seats. Political activity has intensified across the state, with parties trading charges and ramping up campaigns ahead of the high-stakes poll.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).