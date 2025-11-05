FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Bihar’s assembly elections will begin from their first phase on November 6. Bihar elections 2025 will be conducted in two phases, during which voters from 121 constituencies across 18 districts will exercise their right to vote.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 09:48 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Bihar’s assembly elections will begin from their first phase on November 6. Bihar elections 2025 will be conducted in two phases, during which voters from 121 constituencies across 18 districts will exercise their right to vote. The election will see a major battle between the two major alliance factions: NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and including the two biggest regional parties-RJD and JD(U). 

However, in this election, two new parties have emerged, posing a serious challenge to the powerful local and national parties dominating the political landscape for years. One of them is Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's new party called Janshakti Janata Dal, which was launched the party on September 13, 2025. Political strategist Prashant Kishore also launched Jan Suraj Party, which has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. 

Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar elections will come to a halt on Tuesday evening.

Voting Full Schedule 

This year, the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, the first phase on November 6 and the second phase on November 11. Election will be held for all 243 assembly seats, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) facing incumbency and the opposition a strong Mahagathbandhan posing a strong. Additionally, Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party can potentially change the game this time.  

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.
The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

Constituencies List: 

Below is the list of Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 constituencies:
Screenshot-2025-11-05-212816

Screenshot-2025-11-05-212837

Below is the list of all constituencies that will go to the polls this year:
 

