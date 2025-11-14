Bihar Election 2025: Both Deputy CMs lead in early trends, Samrat Chaudhary ahead in Tarapur, Vijay Kumar Sinha from Laskhisarai

Bihar Election 2025: Early trends show both of Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers securing leads in their respective constituencies, giving the NDA camp an early boost. Samrat Chaudhary, who emerged as one of the coalition’s prominent faces during the campaign, is ahead in Tarapur. His lead signals that the NDA’s strategy and outreach may be resonating in key regions.

Similarly, Vijay Kumar Sinha is leading from Lakhisarai, a constituency long regarded as his stronghold. Sinha’s early advantage reinforces his position as a heavyweight within the alliance and underscores the continued support he enjoys in the district. Both leaders’ strong starts have energised party workers as counting progresses.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is being closely watched, with high political stakes for both the ruling alliance and the opposition. With issues like unemployment, governance, infrastructure development, and caste dynamics dominating the narrative, the results will determine the direction of Bihar’s political landscape for the next five years. As counting continues, all eyes remain on whether early leads will hold and how the balance of power in the 243-member Assembly ultimately shapes up.