Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 counting is underway as results from all 243 constituencies start to take shape. Early trends are already hinting at a tightly contested battle, with both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan closely tracking every update.
With key leaders engaged in crucial fights, the political atmosphere across Bihar is charged with excitement and tension.
In the national capital, the mood is equally electrifying. At the BJP headquarters, preparations have taken on a cultural flavour as the party gears up for a long day. The traditional Bihari breakfast — sattu paratha, chokha and jalebi — is being served to party workers, visitors and supporters who have gathered to watch the results unfold. The arrangements reflect the party's confidence as well as the celebratory undertones that often accompany counting day, even as leaders remain cautious about the final verdict.
Across Bihar, public enthusiasm is at its peak, with citizens glued to television screens, mobile apps, and election dashboards. The 2025 assembly election is seen as a defining moment for the state, shaped by debates over employment, development, governance, and shifting political alliances. As counting continues through the day, all eyes remain on whether the emerging patterns will hold and which coalition will be handed the mandate to lead Bihar for the next five years.