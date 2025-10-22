Bihar Election 2025: THIS BJP MP sparks row, calls Muslims 'Namakharams', comes under scathing attack

Union Minister Giriraj Singh sparks controversy by calling Muslims ‘namakharams’, drawing backlash from opposition ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

Motor-mouthed Union Minister Giriraj Singh is not new to controversy; he has triggered useless rows many times in the past, widening the Hindu-Muslim divide. In a recent development just before the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the BJP MP from Begusarai called the Muslims 'namakharams' or 'betrayers.' This comment has triggered massive backlash, with the opposition parties coming heavily on Singh. Kickstarting the issue, he said, "Once I asked a 'maulvi' (cleric) whether he has an Ayushman Bharat health card and he replied in affirmative. I asked whether such cards were distributed on the basis of Hindu-Muslim, and he replied in the negative."

Giriraj Singh controversy

He added, "When I asked him whether he had voted for me, he replied in the affirmative, but when I asked him to swear on Khuda (God), he said no, he didn't. Muslims take benefits of all central schemes but don't vote for us... Such people are called 'namak haraam.' I told Maulvi Sahab that I don't want votes of 'namak haraams.'" He did not stop here. The Union minister said what no one should have said, "I also asked him whether I had insulted him, to which he said 'no.'"Then I asked him what my fault was that he did not vote for me. Someone who doesn't acknowledge kindness is called 'namak haraam.'"

(Giriraj Singh, Union Minister)

Giriraj Singh Muslims remark

Elaborating on his point, he said, "Roads have been built in Bihar not only for NDA leaders and workers but for the masses... Bihar has changed now... The NDA government works for every section of society, but Muslims do not vote for the BJP."

Giriraj Singh namakharam

Singh has come under scathing attack. Reacting to the issue, RJD state unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI Videos, "It's a well-known fact that BJP leaders can't say anything except Hindu-Muslim. They can't talk about growing unemployment, price hike, better education and medical facilities... whenever you talk to them about development, they start discussions on Hindu-Muslim issues and try their best to divert the attention of people from core issues."

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls on November 6 and 14. According to the Census 2011, the Muslim population in Bihar was 17,557,809, which accounted for approximately 16.87% of the state's total population.