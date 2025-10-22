Bihar Election 2025: THIS BJP MP sparks row, calls Muslims 'Namakharams', comes under scathing attack

The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations
PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch
Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 750 crore, set to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after its English version releases on...
Russian drone strike hits kindergarten in Kharkiv, kills one: 'Spit in the face to everyone...'
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...
Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...
Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards
INDIA
Union Minister Giriraj Singh sparks controversy by calling Muslims ‘namakharams’, drawing backlash from opposition ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.
Motor-mouthed Union Minister Giriraj Singh is not new to controversy; he has triggered useless rows many times in the past, widening the Hindu-Muslim divide. In a recent development just before the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the BJP MP from Begusarai called the Muslims 'namakharams' or 'betrayers.' This comment has triggered massive backlash, with the opposition parties coming heavily on Singh. Kickstarting the issue, he said, "Once I asked a 'maulvi' (cleric) whether he has an Ayushman Bharat health card and he replied in affirmative. I asked whether such cards were distributed on the basis of Hindu-Muslim, and he replied in the negative."
He added, "When I asked him whether he had voted for me, he replied in the affirmative, but when I asked him to swear on Khuda (God), he said no, he didn't. Muslims take benefits of all central schemes but don't vote for us... Such people are called 'namak haraam.' I told Maulvi Sahab that I don't want votes of 'namak haraams.'" He did not stop here. The Union minister said what no one should have said, "I also asked him whether I had insulted him, to which he said 'no.'"Then I asked him what my fault was that he did not vote for me. Someone who doesn't acknowledge kindness is called 'namak haraam.'"
(Giriraj Singh, Union Minister)
Elaborating on his point, he said, "Roads have been built in Bihar not only for NDA leaders and workers but for the masses... Bihar has changed now... The NDA government works for every section of society, but Muslims do not vote for the BJP."
Singh has come under scathing attack. Reacting to the issue, RJD state unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI Videos, "It's a well-known fact that BJP leaders can't say anything except Hindu-Muslim. They can't talk about growing unemployment, price hike, better education and medical facilities... whenever you talk to them about development, they start discussions on Hindu-Muslim issues and try their best to divert the attention of people from core issues."
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls on November 6 and 14. According to the Census 2011, the Muslim population in Bihar was 17,557,809, which accounted for approximately 16.87% of the state's total population.