Bihar election 2025: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh gets 'Y' category security due to...; BREAKS silence on his wife, says, 'show affection...'

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has been surrounded by controversy, first with his wife and now potential threats to him. Pawan Singh has been provided a 'Y' category security cover by Union home ministry. He was given secutiry after intelligence reports cited potential threats to him. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been asked to render the task.

This comes amid his meeting with Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and party ally Upendra Kushwaha. The singer was first fielded from the Asansol constituency of West Bengal in the 2024 general election by the BJP. He was asked by the party to withdraw following allegations that his music video and songs depicted Bengali women in a vulgar manner.

Pawan Singh on his wife

Earlier, he broke his silence on the controversy surrounding him and his wife, Jyoti Singh. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Our case has been going on in the court for the last 3-4 years...Why did you (wife Jyoti Singh) show affection only today?... What kind of affection is this? We can only call it politics that you want to trouble me."

He also alleged that his wife is showing affection for him only now to trouble him, suggesting that her actions are politically motivated and accusing her of creating a political ruckus after he met with BJP leaders Amit Shah, Vinod Tawade, and JP Nadda ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

"On the direction of the BJP election in charge of the Bihar Assembly, Vinod Tawade, we will strengthen NDA for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar," said the Bhojpuri superstar.

What is the controversy?

The couple's divorce case has been ongoing in court for the past 3-4 years, with Pawan Singh asserting that the recent display of affection is a tactic to gain attention. The controversy began when Jyoti Singh visited Pawan Singh's residence, broke down, and made serious allegations against him. Pawan Singh has since responded with a statement on social media, defending himself and questioning Jyoti's motives.

Pawan Singh clarified that the police were present at his residence to maintain law and order, not because he called them. He claimed that a misconception was spread, suggesting he had summoned the police.

He accused Jyoti of creating a public dispute for her own ambitions and stated that family conflicts should remain private.

