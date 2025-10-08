Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow, check full list

Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak: Everything you need to know about actor-producer; from corporate employee to TV star

Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after signing THIS new contract, Messi far behind

Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns heads with his fit new look at this event, see pics

Is Premanand Ji Maharaj's health deteriorating due to THIS illness? Bigg Boss' Paras Chhabra shares MAJOR update, 'talked to his doctor...'

Why was Mahatma Gandhi never awarded Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated five times?

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada cinema: 'One cannot live according to..'

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja date, rituals, auspicious timings, spiritual significance, celebrations

Andhra Pradesh: 6 dead, 8 injured after massive fire at firecracker factory at Konaseema district, firefighters at site

This Indian genius, Madras scientist whose discoveries changed the world, was nominated for Nobel Prize by CV Raman, but did not win due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cough Syrup Row: Centre to cancel 'toxic' Coldrif maker license? Tamil Nadu's FDA to decide on...

Cough Syrup Row: Centre to cancel 'toxic' Coldrif maker license? Tamil Nadu's FD

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow, check full list

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states

Bihar election 2025: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh gets 'Y' category security due to...; BREAKS silence on his wife, says, 'show affection...'

Bihar election 2025: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh gets 'Y' category security..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar election 2025: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh gets 'Y' category security due to...; BREAKS silence on his wife, says, 'show affection...'

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has been surrounded by controversy, first with his wife and now potential threats to him. Pawan Singh has been provided a 'Y' category security cover by Union home ministry.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 03:17 PM IST

Bihar election 2025: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh gets 'Y' category security due to...; BREAKS silence on his wife, says, 'show affection...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has been surrounded by controversy, first with his wife and now potential threats to him. Pawan Singh has been provided a 'Y' category security cover by Union home ministry. He was given secutiry after intelligence reports cited potential threats to him. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been asked to render the task.

This comes amid his meeting with Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and party ally Upendra Kushwaha. The singer was first fielded from the Asansol constituency of West Bengal in the 2024 general election by the BJP. He was asked by the party to withdraw following allegations that his music video and songs depicted Bengali women in a vulgar manner.

Pawan Singh on his wife

Earlier, he broke his silence on the controversy surrounding him and his wife, Jyoti Singh. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Our case has been going on in the court for the last 3-4 years...Why did you (wife Jyoti Singh) show affection only today?... What kind of affection is this? We can only call it politics that you want to trouble me."

He also alleged that his wife is showing affection for him only now to trouble him, suggesting that her actions are politically motivated and accusing her of creating a political ruckus after he met with BJP leaders Amit Shah, Vinod Tawade, and JP Nadda ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

"On the direction of the BJP election in charge of the Bihar Assembly, Vinod Tawade, we will strengthen NDA for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar," said the Bhojpuri superstar.

What is the controversy?

The couple's divorce case has been ongoing in court for the past 3-4 years, with Pawan Singh asserting that the recent display of affection is a tactic to gain attention. The controversy began when Jyoti Singh visited Pawan Singh's residence, broke down, and made serious allegations against him. Pawan Singh has since responded with a statement on social media, defending himself and questioning Jyoti's motives.

Pawan Singh clarified that the police were present at his residence to maintain law and order, not because he called them. He claimed that a misconception was spread, suggesting he had summoned the police.

He accused Jyoti of creating a public dispute for her own ambitions and stated that family conflicts should remain private.

(With agency inputs

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UGC NET December 2025: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details
UGC NET December 2025: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check dates
China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide
China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after signing THIS new contract, Messi far behind
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after...
Odisha: 8 arrested after Cuttack clashes; internet ban, curfew extended for another...
Odisha: 8 arrested after Cuttack clashes; internet ban, curfew extended
Nitin Gadkari gives BIG statement on EV vehicles, expresses concerns over hazards of fuel vehicles, says, ‘Within the next 4-6 months...’
Nitin Gadkari gives BIG statement on EV vehicles, expresses concerns over hazard
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE