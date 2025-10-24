FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: As PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur, Congress asks did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi’s tribute to Karpoori Thakur, recalling Jan Sangh’s role in toppling his govt after OBC quota move.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

Karpoori Thakur implemented reservation for the OBC communities. (File Image)
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur's native village near Samastipur and invoked him, Congress took a swipe at him and asked him if it is not an acknowledged fact that the Jan Sangh brought down Thakur’s government in Bihar in April 1979 when the former Chief Minister introduced reservations for OBCs. Addressing the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) rally in Karpoori Gram on Friday, PM Modi called Thakur a priceless gem of the country. He also credited Karpoori Thakur for bringing social justice to independent India and for connecting the poor and disadvantaged with new opportunities. PM Modi said, "Karpoori Thakur worked for the upliftment of the poor, backward, and marginalised. Our government has taken his mission forward by empowering the deprived sections through education, employment, and economic opportunity."

RSS and Karpoori Thakur

Ahead of the visit, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, posed serious questions to PM Modi.  He asked if it is not an acknowledged fact that the Jan Sangh, from which the BJP emerged, brought down Karpoori Thakur's government in April 1979, after he had introduced reservations for OBCs? Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh asked, "Is it not a fact that Karpoori Thakur ji was subjected to the vilest abuse by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jan Sangh leaders then?” 

OBC quota Bihar

He also asked, "Is it not a fact that on April 28, 2024, he himself called those demanding a caste census as ‘urban naxals’ and that both in Parliament on July 20, 2021, as well as in the Supreme Court (September 21, 2021), his government categorically rejected a caste census?" The Congress leader wrote in a post on the social media platform, "Is it not a fact that he and his trouble-engine sarkar in the State did nothing to provide protection to Bihar's 65% reservation law for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and EBCs under the Constitution of India — a protection that the Congress Government had provided to a similar law in Tamil Nadu in Sept 1994?"

