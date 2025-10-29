FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete ka number...’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress' Sonia Gandhi and RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav by asserting neither of their sons will come in power in the state and the country. Shah also questioned the inclusion of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state's voter list.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday fired a salvo at opposition leaders in Bihar, accusing them of promoting dynastic politics, while campaigning in Begusarai for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Shah alleged that RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav wants his son to become the Chief Minister, while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wants her son to become the Prime Minister.

    However, Shah pointed out that neither post is currently vacant, implying that Nitish Kumar is the current CM of Bihar and Narendra Modi is the PM of India. “Lalu ji wants his son to become the Chief Minister and Sonia Gandhi wants her son to become the Prime Minister. I want to say this to Sonia ji and Lalu ji- 'Bihar mein na CM pad khali hai, Delhi mein PM pad khali hai. Aapke beto ka number nahi lagne wala hai,” said Shah.

    The Union Home Minister also questioned the inclusion of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state's voter list. He vowed to remove these infiltrators if the BJP wins all four seats in the constituency. “Rahul Baba had come here a month and a half ago. Now, after a month, he has come again today. When he came earlier, he had taken out a 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. Today I have come to ask the people of Begusarai, should Bangladeshi infiltrators be included in the Bihar price payer list?” Shah said, addressing a public gathering in Begusarai.

    He accused RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of supporting such individuals and vowed if all four BJP candidates win, the party will "select and remove every infiltrator” from Bihar. “Both Lalu and Rahul became protectors of Bangladeshi infiltrators. But today I am leaving with a promise to you that if you elect all four of our candidates, the BJP will do the work of selecting and removing every infiltrator from the land of Bihar..." he added.

    Shah accused Lalu and Rahul Gandhi of protecting these infiltrators and warned of the Popular Front of India (PFI)'s activities in Bihar, aiming to make it an "Islamic state".Amit Shah said that PFI was "flourishing" in Bihar, aiming to make it an "Islamic state" and accused Lalu and Rahul Gandhi of protecting the infiltrators.Amit Shah said nationwide raids led to arrests of PFI members, calling the group "anti-national" and asking voters in Begusarai if they wanted those detained to be released."PM Modi made a decision; by conducting raids 

