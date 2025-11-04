FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah makes BIG prediction, says NDA will win...

Ahead of the Bihar Election 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted an NDA victory to win more than 160 seats, while taking a sharp attack on the opponent Tejashwi Yadav. Shah also reiterated the BJP's commitment to building a grand temple for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. In addition, he dismissed the opposition's criticism and said that Nitish Kumar will remain Chief Minister of the state. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 10:53 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah makes BIG prediction, says NDA will win...
Ahead of the Bihar Election 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted an NDA victory to win more than 160 seats, while taking a sharp attack on the opponent Tejashwi Yadav. Shah also reiterated the BJP's commitment to building a grand temple for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. In addition, he dismissed the opposition's criticism and said that Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister of the state. 

Amit Shah predicts NDA will win 160+ seats

“The situation is very good. We are in a comfortable position. We will win more than 160 seats in Bihar," BJP leader Amit Shah said, while expressing optimism about the NDA's prospects in Bihar. He emphasised that both the BJP and JD(U) would perform equally well, saying that their strike rate would at least be “equal", in an interview with India Today TV.

Responding to Opposition claims that his party exaggerates the "Jungle Raj" narrative, Amit Shah targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He questioned Tejashwi's authority within the party, pointing out that Lalu Yadav remains the RJD chief. “Who is Tejashwi? Who distributed RJD’s tickets? Even today, Tejashwi doesn’t have the courage to distribute tickets as party president. Lalu ji is still the RJD chief,” he said.

Amit Shah accused the RJD of relying on muscle power and warned that if they come to power, "Jungle Raj" will return. “The party still runs on the same ideology of lathi rallies and muscle power. Their slogans are already back: ‘Kattta leher aayegi’ (the pistol wave is coming). If they come to power, Jungle Raj will return, mark my words. If they return, it’ll be the same chaos in a new disguise,” he said.

Further, Amit Shah emphasised that the party's focus on cultural and religious issues resonates with voters, citing the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sita Mata temple in Sitamarhi. Shah described these initiatives as part of the party's vision of "cultural nationalism," rather than just election promises. "We’ve promised to fulfil it. The response has been very good. But if you see it merely as an election promise, that would be a mistake,” he said.

Bihar election campaign phase one ends

Campaigning ended for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday evening with top campaigners from BJP, Janata Dal (United), RJD, Congress, Jan Suraaj and other political parties holding rallies, roadshows and interacting with voters to boost prospects of their candidates. A total of 121 constituencies in 18 districts will go to the polls on November 6 in the first phase of polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

