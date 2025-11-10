Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of Phase 2 voting, THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30 years, say, ‘people are coming back...’

In a major step towards eliminating Naxalism, for the first time in over 25 years, residents of Chormara village in Bihar's Jamui district can now vote peacefully in their village after it was declared free of Naxal influence. Locals expressed hope for development of the region.

In a major step towards eliminating Naxalism, for the first time in over 25 years, residents of Chormara village in Bihar's Jamui district can now vote peacefully in their village after it was declared free of Naxal influence. Voters in Chormara will now cast their votes at Polling Station Number 220, set up at Chormara Primary School.

Earlier, due to security concerns, electors had to travel about 22 kilometres to Koywa School under Barhat block to exercise their franchise. The new polling station within the village has sparked excitement among residents, who say the change has reduced travel time by over 20 kilometres.

Locals expressed hope that the end of Naxal dominance would bring long-awaited development to the area, including electricity, better roads and improved connectivity.

Resident Sitaram Kora expressed happiness at being able to vote again after 25 years. "The area was completely under the control of Naxalites. The situation was really bad before. People used to be forcibly taken; they used to come at night. Even children were taken away to join the organisation. Now people are coming back too; elections also will happen after 30 years. We are very happy that this is happening,” Kora told ANI.

Locals expressed hope that the end of Naxal dominance would bring long-awaited development to the area, including electricity, better roads and improved connectivity. Resident Sitaram Kora expressed happiness at being able to vote again after 25 years. "The area was completely under the control of Naxalites. The situation was really bad before. People used to be forcibly taken; they used to come at night. Even children were taken away to join the organisation. Now people are coming back too; elections also will happen after 30 years. We are very happy that this is happening," Kora told ANI.

Around Chormara village, there are multiple other areas that were enveloped with Naxalism and are now getting free from its grasp, including Gurmaha, Jamunia, Bichlatola, and Hanumanthan.

The Jamui Assembly constituency, which falls under the Jamui Lok Sabha seat, will go to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11. According to the Election Commission of India, there are 523 women electors in the village, with 488 men.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2024, there are a total of 38 districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country, with over 60 districts being free from LWE in the last 5 years. District like Bihar's Arwal, Aurangabad, Banka, East Champaran, Gaya, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Munger , Muzaffarpur and others have gotten significant improvements in their security situation.

Currently, Jamui is going to see a triangular contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shreyasi Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam and Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anil Prasad Sah.

Both the RJD and Jan Suraaj Party are looking for an upset against the incumbent BJP MLA, Shreyasi Singh.