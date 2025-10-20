FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 09:44 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released the fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

With the fourth list, the AAP has announced candidates for 132 seats.

The fourth list of candidates includes Kumar Kunal in Madhuban constituency, Brij Bhushan (Navin) in Sapaul and Anil Kumar in Gaya Town.

Earlier, on October 18, the party released the third list with 50 candidates. Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Bihar polls independently of an alliance.

Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14.

Meanwhile, signalling confusion and tussles within the alliance, the opposition Mahagathbandhan, even on Sunday, failed to announce the seat-sharing pact for the Bihar assembly polls.

The last date to file nominations for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election is Monday (October 20). It also marks the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has already announced that the party will go solo in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The announcement came after the Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD and Congress, failed to seal a pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, with the nomination process ending on Friday.

Congress has released its second list amid the ongoing Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing crisis on Saturday. On October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the assembly poll.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) shared a seat distribution list, and the party has already begun its groundwork across key constituencies.

The BJP has announced its candidates on all 101 seats allotted in the NDA's arrangement.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his election campaign from October 24.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

