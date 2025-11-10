Bihar Election 2025: 3.7 Crore voters to decide fate of 1,302 candidates in Second phase, Tejashwi, Rahul Target ECI

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: 3.7 crore voters to decide 1,302 candidates across 122 seats, Tejashwi, Rahul slam ECI over irregularities.

After the campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Election 2025 ended on Sunday, all eyes are on Tuesday, when the electorate in 122 constituencies across 20 districts will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives. Approximately 3.7 crore people, roughly 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women, are eligible to vote. There are 1,302 candidates, including 136 women, contesting the second phase. The Election Commission of India has set up 45,399 polling booths and deployed thousands of security personnel. It has deployed more than 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, including the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, throughout the state.

Tejashwi Yadav slams ECI

The ECI has made arrangements for webcasting of the polling to ensure transparency. Voters can use one of the 12 documents to prove their identity. These papers include the EPIC voter card, Aadhaar card, and passport. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the ECI for "not disclosing gender-wise data" on the votes cast in the first phase held on November 6. He claimed that the RJD-led opposition coalition will not allow "vote theft or dishonesty". The allegation seems to gain ground after VVPAT slips were found scattered on the roadside near a college in Samastipur district in the first phase of polling. The ECI suspended the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of Sarairanjan Assembly constituency. An FIR was registered against him.

Rahul Gandhi questions Election Commission

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again questioned the ECI. He said, "On the one hand, genuine voters were disallowed to vote on November 6 on the plea that their names had been struck down from the electoral roll. On the other hand, we have senior BJP leaders voting in New Delhi as well as in Bihar." He added, "Bihar poll is a battle between two ideologies where the RSS and BJP want to divide people, while we want to unite them. Hatred runs into PM Modi, who wants to divide the society and spread animosity."