FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'

Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing, says this about conducting tests

Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistry 'feels just right'

Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR

Historic win for India origin leaders in America: Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Ghazala Hashmi in Virginia, Aftab Purewal in Ohia secures major victory

Mira Nair's FIRST reaction to son Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayor win: 'You beauty'

Dev Deepawali 2025: Light diyas at these 5 auspicious places TODAY to attract divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi

Rinku Singh's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan gets humorous response from KKR boss, 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'; See viral post here

BIG trouble for Salman Khan! Kota Consumer Court sends legal notice to actor for 'misleading'…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

What is Samosa Caucus? How Zohran Mamdani symbolizes rise of Indian-Americans?

Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'

Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-tak

Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing, says this about conducting tests

Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR

An ADR report reveals 32% of Bihar phase one candidates face criminal cases, while most are crorepatis, exposing deep-rooted issues in state politics.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR
JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh has many cases against him. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The campaign for the Bihar Election 2925 phase one came to an end Tuesday evening, and the polling will be held Thursday, November 6. Elections will be held for 121 seats spread across 18 districts in the first phase. A total of 1,314 candidates are in the fray for the phase one polling. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch have said in a report that out of 1,314 candidates in the first phase, 423, or 32%, of them have declared criminal cases against themselves. An analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1,303 out of 1,314 candidates contesting the polls on November 6 has shown that 354, or 27% of them, face serious criminal charges. According to their affidavits, 33 candidates are accused of murder, and 86 face charges of attempted murder.

ADR report Bihar polls

Such candidates are in almost every party. However, the left parties top the list of those fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds. While CPI and CPI(M) have 100%, CPI(ML) has 93%. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 76% candidates with criminal cases, followed by BJP and Congress with 65% each, LJP (Ram Vilas) with 54%, and JD(U) with 39%. AAP's 27% of candidates face criminal charges. Prashant Kishore-led Jan Suraaj Party is not far behind, with 44%, or 50 out of 114, of its candidates having declared criminal cases. The JSP is contesting the Bihar Election for the first time. 

Crorepati candidates Bihar polls

The ADR and Bihar Election Watch have also found in their study that most of the candidates of these parties are billionaires. The JSP tops the list. The average assets per candidate for 114 candidates of this party is Rs 5.72 crore. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) comes second, as 89 BSP candidates have Rs 1.77 crore on average. The average asset of 70 RJD candidates is Rs 10.37 crore, while 57 JD(U) candidates have an average asset of Rs 8.75 crore. 

Criminal cases in Bihar election

The 48 BJP candidates have an average asset of Rs 11.30 crore. Among others, 44 AAP candidates reported Rs 1.57 crore, 23 Congress candidates Rs 5.85 crore, 14 CPI-ML candidates Rs 81.57 lakh, 13 LJP (Ram Vilas) candidates Rs 10.88 crore, 5 CPI candidates Rs 4.83 crore and 3 CPI(M) candidates Rs 1.73 crore.

What is ADR?

The ADR is a non-partisan, non-governmental organization. It works in the area of electoral and political reforms. Its objective is to improve governance and strengthen democracy. It aims at decriminalisation of politics, empowerment of the electorate and bringing transparency, accountability, and inner-party democracy to the functioning of political parties.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?
What is Samosa Caucus? How Zohran Mamdani symbolizes rise of Indian-Americans?
Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'
Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-tak
Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing, says this about conducting tests
Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing
Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistry 'feels just right'
Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistr
Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR
Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE