Bihar Election 2020: Jail right place for Nitish Kumar, says Chirag Paswan

War of words between Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar does not seem to end.

Chirag Paswan again hit out at Nitish Kumar today (October 26) over the implementation of prohibition laws in the state. He accused the CM of gaining from smuggling of liquor into the state in the garb of the law.

While responding to a question by the media, the LJP Chief spoke of corruption in the 'Saat Nishchay' (seven resolves) scheme of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said if voted to power he will set up a probe and send the guilty to jail, including the chief minister.

"I said that if they are guilty, they will be sent to jail after an investigation. How can it be possible that the Chief Minister doesn't know about large scale scams and corruption? He's involved too. If not, it will be clear in a probe. But people and I believe that he is involved, that he is corrupt, and any corrupt person belongs in jail" said the LJP Chief.

"Saat Nishchay is a scheme formulated by him. We will get it probed after an LJP government is formed. And if found guilty, the chief minister will also go to jail," Chirag Paswan further added.

Talking to media persons at Patna airport today morning, Chirag said, "12 crore Biharis, including ministers in his cabinet and media persons, know about widespread corruption in implementation of seven resolves", alleging liquor ban has encouraged illegal trade and is happening due to the patronage of powerful people in the Nitish Kumar government.

According to zeenews.india.com, Chirag made serious charges against Nitish Kumar. He said, "he is promoting smuggling of liquor during prohibition and a fat sum of money from this illegal trade is going in his pocket for furtherance of his political ambition." Notably, Bihar was declared a dry state in April 2016.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the first phase Bihar Assembly Election came to an end today.

The first phase of election in Bihar is on October 28. In this phase, 71 constituencies will go to the polls. The second phase of polling is on November 3, while the third phase of election will take place on November 7. Counting of the votes will take place on November 10.