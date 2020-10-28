Bihar Election 2020: 52.24% voter turnout in first phase till 5 pm

Early morning, several leaders including the prime minister had appealed to the people of Bihar to come out in large numbers and cast their votes.

Bihar finally went to the polls today. The voter turnout in the first phase of polling was 52.24 per cent till 5 pm according to the Election Commission data.

In the first phase, 71 assembly segments out of 243 assembly constituencies went to the polls in the state on Wednesday, October 28. The fate of over 1,000 candidates will be decided by 2.15 crore electorates in this phase of voting.

Polling began in the state for the first phase Assembly elections amid tight security and strict COVID-19 guidelines. The Election Commission of India had put in place necessary guidelines for the smooth and safe functioning of the electoral exercise keeping in view the pandemic.

Early morning, several leaders including the prime minister had appealed to the people of Bihar to come out in large numbers and cast their votes.

The polling began at 7 am and By 11:30 am the voter turnout according to the Election Commission data was 18.3 per cent, which by 5 pm increased to 52.24 per cent. In 2015, voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections was 54.94% while in the Lok Sabha elections the turnout was 53.54% said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at the poll panel briefing in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the war of words between political parties in the state continues. Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD (U) Chief Nitish Kumar doing little for the development of the state.

"Bihar doesn’t have adequate jobs, facilities, and it's not your fault. This is the fault of your chief minister and prime minister,” said Rahul Gandhi in a rally in West Champaran.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and called him the “Yuvraj” (crown prince) of “jungle raj”. He also warned people against Tejashwi's promises of 10 lakh government jobs.

The second phase of polling in the state is on November 3 while the third phase voting is scheduled for November 7. In the second phase, 94 assembly constituencies will go to polls. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.