Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child with wife Rajshri, shares adorable photo

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child (Photo - Twitter)

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was all smiles as he shared the news that he has welcomed his first child. Tejashwi Yadav announced that he and his wife Rajshri Yadav have welcomed a daughter.

Taking to social media, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that god has blessed him and his wife with a baby girl. Writing in Hindi, the Bihar Deputy CM wrote, “God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter"

Congratulations soon poured in as Yadav shared an adorable photo of him looking down on his new baby girl. As per the recent update, both mother and child are believed to be in good health.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the family. He tweeted, "Congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always."

Tejashwi Yadav married his longtime partner Rajshri Yadav in an intimate ceremony in 2021, after being in a relationship for several years. Rajshri Yadav was formerly Rachel Iris, changing her name after the wedding ceremony. The same was announced after their wedding in a farmhouse in Delhi.

