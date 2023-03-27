Search icon
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child with wife Rajshri, shares adorable photo

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has welcomed his first child with his wife Rajshri Yadav, taking to social media to share an adorable photo of his daughter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child (Photo - Twitter)

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was all smiles as he shared the news that he has welcomed his first child. Tejashwi Yadav announced that he and his wife Rajshri Yadav have welcomed a daughter.

Taking to social media, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that god has blessed him and his wife with a baby girl. Writing in Hindi, the Bihar Deputy CM wrote, “God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter"

Congratulations soon poured in as Yadav shared an adorable photo of him looking down on his new baby girl. As per the recent update, both mother and child are believed to be in good health.

 

 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the family. He tweeted, "Congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always."

Tejashwi Yadav married his longtime partner Rajshri Yadav in an intimate ceremony in 2021, after being in a relationship for several years. Rajshri Yadav was formerly Rachel Iris, changing her name after the wedding ceremony. The same was announced after their wedding in a farmhouse in Delhi.

Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer
