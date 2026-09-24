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Jungle Raj In Bihar?: After Jamui, harassment video surfaces in Samastipur; 4 arrested

4 held in Samastipur after video of men harassing a woman and her male friend near Jagat Singh Bandh went viral. Police hunt for 2 more accused. Incident days after 5 arrested for assault on Class 10 girl in Jamui, sparking RJD attack on PM Modi over Bihar law and order.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

Jungle Raj In Bihar?: After Jamui, harassment video surfaces in Samastipur; 4 arrested
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Four people were arrested in connection with a video showing a young woman and man being harassed in broad daylight in Bihar, an incident that surfaced just days after footage of a girl and boy being assaulted in Jamui triggered nationwide outrage.

The earlier incident was reported in Jamui district and the second in Samastipur.

What happened in Samastipur

The action on Wednesday night came after a video of a group of men surrounding the woman and man surfaced on Wednesday evening. The men are seen harassing the woman and grabbing her by her arms as she struggles to free herself.

People aware of the details said the incident took place near Jagat Singh Bandh Bypass road under Karpuri Gram Police Station area. They claimed the woman and her male friend were clicking photos when the accused arrived.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh said efforts are underway to nab two more accused identified as Devansh Sharma and Rahul Kumar. Four accused have been arrested so far and further investigation is underway.

Opposition targets govt over law and order

The Rashtriya Janata Dal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the law and order situation in the state ahead of elections.

"I am asking the Prime Minister, what should I call this state by? You decide, Prime Minister. Whatever you say, we will accept it. You go to elections and narrate 20 to 25-year-old fairy tales because someone handed you a written script. Say something at least for once. And stop treating Bihar as merely a voting state," RJD MP Manoj Jha said.

The incident has again put spotlight on women's safety in Bihar with opposition alleging deteriorating law and order.

Jamui Case: 5 arrested for assault on minor

Earlier, five people were arrested after a video showing a group of men allegedly assaulting a Class 10 schoolgirl and harassing her male friend went viral in Bihar's Jamui district.

The assault that sparked massive outrage took place on the evening of September 19 in Jamui, around 150 km from Patna, when the two teenagers were returning from a local scenic spot Mawara Hill on a two-wheeler.

Police said the accused intercepted them on the pretext of moral policing before some of them started making vulgar comments and beating the boy. The girl was allegedly assaulted as the two pleaded for help.

Both videos have triggered massive outrage on social media and a major political row across the country, with demands for strict action against the accused.

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