Bihar: CRPF jawan tries to shoot himself with his service weapon in Gaya, rushed to hospital

In a similar incident last year, a CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, shot himself with the service weapon of a colleague in J-K.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

File Photo

A CRPF jawan was rushed to a hospital after trying to shoot himself with his service weapon at his camp in Bihar's Gaya on Friday. The CRPF personnel was identified as Manoj Ram.

"We received an alert this morning that a CRPF jawan had tried to shoot himself with his service weapon. He was admitted to a hospital. An investigation is already underway on why he tried to take his own life and we are looking into all angles," an officer of Gaya police station told ANI.

On whether the police have made any attempt to reach out to his family members, the officer added, "We will share the details once the investigation is completed."

In a similar incident last year, a CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, fatally shot himself with the service weapon of a colleague in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam area. 

The paramilitary force had then put out a statement saying he was 'mentally disturbed' and had shot himself in the head with his colleague`s service rifle.

The CRPF had added that the jawan had not been assigned any firearm as he was deemed mentally unsound. An official in the para force had said that the jawan was performing the duties of a mess constable.

