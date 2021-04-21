Bihar COVID-19: Around 700 frontline warriors infected with the virus, AIIMS Patna worst hit

Like many other Indian states, Bihar has also been grappling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health infrastructure of the state is further hit as some 500 doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and other staff have been infected by the coronavirus over the last two weeks.

Not just that, over 200 policemen have also tested COVID-19 positive in the state, reported The Indian Express.

Director of AIIMS, Patna, Dr PK Singh on Monday informed the High Court that 248 staffers of the hospital are infected with the virus. The court has ordered the submission of a report on the working conditions and health status of doctors and other staffers.

For this, the court has asked for a two-member team to be formed, including the AIIMS director, and submit a report in this regard.

Meanwhile, AIIMS, Patna, increased its number of COVID-19 beds from 130 to 210 till last week.

Hospitals where staffers are infected

Nearly 70 staffers are also infected at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), the only dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the state capital.

However, the hospital has increased its bed capacity from 160 to 500 beds for treating COVID-19 patients.

Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), another premier hospital treating COVID-19 patients, also has about 130 staffers suffering from the virus.

Bihar COVID-19 data

Bihar has nearly 50,000 active COVID-19 cases and recorded about 150 deaths over the last 15 days.

The state reported 10,455 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 51 deaths.

The capital city of Patna being the worst hit alone reported 2186 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total caseload in the state rose to 3,42,059, while there are 56,354 active cases in the state at present.

Other major coronavirus-hit districts are - Gaya with 1081 cases, Muzaffarpur (544), Saran (530), Bhagalpur (449) Nalanda (375), Aurangabad (350) and Begusarai (346).

The state has been testing over 1 lakh samples daily.