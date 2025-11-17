Bihar CM Oath-Taking Ceremony: When will Nitish Kumar take oath as CM? Swearing-in ceremony likely on THIS date

Nitish Kumar’s resignation clears the way for the formation of a new NDA government, following the coalition’s sweeping victory in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (November 17) submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and recommended the dissolution of the state assembly. The decision was approved during the final cabinet meeting of the outgoing government, which lasted about 10 minutes.

New NDA Government Set to Be Formed

Nitish Kumar’s resignation clears the way for the formation of a new NDA government, following the coalition’s sweeping victory in the recently concluded assembly elections. According to official sources, the last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government authorised Nitish Kumar to recommend the dissolution of the assembly. The resolution was passed unanimously. JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will take oath as chief minister for the 10th time on Thursday, November 20, as per various media reports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the ceremony, and at least one deputy chief minister is expected to be named.

Governor Informed of Cabinet Decision

Soon after the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister met Governor Khan to inform him of the cabinet’s decision. Sources said that Nitish Kumar will formally submit his resignation as head of the outgoing government on November 19.

NDA Secures Strong Majority

In the recent elections, the NDA secured more than 200 seats in the 243-member assembly. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85 seats.