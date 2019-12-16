Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges PM Modi to ban porn websites in India

Expressing concern over increasing crime against women in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take necessary measures aimed at banning porn sites in India.

According to a statement from the CM's office, the mentality of some people are being negatively affected due to inappropriate content on the internet. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to put a ban on porn sites and inappropriate content on Internet as long-term usage of such content is negatively affecting the mentality of some people, leading to rising in crimes against women,” read the statement.

Earlier this month, Kumar had said that he will write to the Centre to seek a ban on pornographic content on the internet.

"There are porn sites where videos of crime committed against women are uploaded. These videos negatively affect the mentality of the people," he had said, adding that this is the misuse of the internet.

Kumar had further said that "a disgusting trend has been witnessed, incidents involving women in far-off Hyderabad, in Bihar, in UP, in all places. I have always expressed reservations about social media and the ill-effects of technology, while not denying its enormous benefits."