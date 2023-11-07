Headlines

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' comment on women's education, population control sparks row

Parakkat Jewels: Redefining elegance with exquisite gold layered handcrafted jewellery

Ajay Jadeja starts dancing after Labuschagne complaints of disturbance in Afghanistan dressing room - watch viral video

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

Meet man who once worked in BPO, now part of Rs 200000 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 94920 cr net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' comment on women's education, population control sparks row

Ajay Jadeja starts dancing after Labuschagne complaints of disturbance in Afghanistan dressing room - watch viral video

Parakkat Jewels: Redefining elegance with exquisite gold layered handcrafted jewellery

8 Hollywood stars who are Shah Rukh Khan fans

8 English words derived from Sanskrit

8 underrated films of Kamal Haasan that should have never flopped

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

HomeIndia

India

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' comment on women's education, population control sparks row

Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Kumar put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment on the importance of women's education to control the population raised a storm on Tuesday with the opposition BJP tearing into him. Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Kumar put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... This is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," he said in a rustic style. "You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2," he added.

The opposition BJP charged Kumar with "bringing shame" to the state's women by speaking of the procreation process in detail. BJP MLAs Gayatri Devi and Sweety Hembram told reporters that "age has caught up with the chief minister who seems to have lost all sense of propriety".

 

 

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who is a member of the legislative council, said, "Nitish Kumar has brought shame to 6.5 crore women of Bihar. I request him with folded hands to be mindful of his words and deeds." "This is not the first time when the CM's behaviour in public has been indiscreet. I think it will not be long before women and girls start shying away from attending his functions," he claimed.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav defended Kumar, stating that whatever he said should be seen from the right perspective. "There was nothing objectionable. These things are taught to children in schools as part of sex education," he said.

Congress MLA Neetu Devi, whose party is a part of the ruling alliance, also said that Kumar did not speak with bad intentions. "He was trying to make a simple point but the BJP is indulging in mischief," she said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote, know why

Virat Kohli fitness secrets: Check his diet plan, workout routine that helps him to stay fit

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: From Zoramthanga to Vanlalhmuaka, know key candidates, seats to watch out for

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE