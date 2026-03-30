'Paltu Ram' hits dead end? Nitish Kumar quits Bihar Assembly, when will he resign as chief minister?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, has resigned as an MLC to comply with constitutional rules.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was recently elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, has formally resigned from his position as a member of the Legislative Council (MLC), according to sources. The move comes as part of the constitutional requirement that a legislator cannot hold membership in both a state legislature and the Rajya Sabha simultaneously.

Kumar, a 10-time Chief Minister renowned for his skill in coalition politics, secured his Rajya Sabha seat through the election held on March 16. The Constitution mandates that newly elected members resign from one of their legislative positions within 14 days, and that period concluded on Monday, prompting his official resignation as MLC.

JD(U) Confirms Formalities

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of Janata Dal (United), confirmed last week that the resignation would occur within the stipulated time frame, adhering to constitutional norms. While Jha avoided commenting on whether Nitish Kumar would continue as Chief Minister following his Rajya Sabha membership, he assured that formalities were being observed as required.

A Career Defined by Political Acumen

Nitish Kumar, now 75, has a political career spanning several decades and is Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister. His tenure has often been noted for shrewd coalition-building and managing alliances in the state’s complex political landscape. This transition from state politics to the national stage marks a significant step in his political journey, highlighting his continued influence in both Bihar and at the national level.

Next Steps and Rajya Sabha Oath

Sources indicate that Kumar is likely to take his oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 9. While he has resigned as MLC, his status as Chief Minister remains unchanged for the time being. The move allows him to comply with constitutional requirements without immediately affecting his leadership role in Bihar.

This development is closely watched by political analysts and party leaders, as it may signal future changes in Bihar’s political hierarchy or the JD(U)’s strategy at the national level. Kumar’s elevation to the Rajya Sabha underscores his enduring prominence in Indian politics and the continued relevance of his leadership beyond the state assembly.