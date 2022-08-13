Nitish Kumar opens up on RCP Singh’s JD-U exit, says ‘unhone bahut gadbad kiya’

File Photo

After a terrific turn of events in Bihar politics in the last week, 8-time Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday opened up on the episode and his former close aide RCP Singh, saying that the leader “messed up a lot”.

Slamming the former Janata Dal (United) senior leader whose exit from the party triggered the split with BJP, Kumar said, "Unhone Bahaut gadbad kiya.”

“Who knew him before? I catapulted him to new heights. I gave him my place as party chief in 2020. Important responsibilities were given. We gave him a lot of respect. When he became a minister at the Centre, we asked him to quit the party chief post and gave it to Lalan ji. He has hurt the sentiments of people in the party by his statements," Kumar was quoted as said on RCP Singh.

