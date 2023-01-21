Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demands separate Railway budget

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, urged on Friday that the general budget be split into a separate budget for the railroads and given to the parliament.

Nitish said it has a lot of importance. Nitish Kumar, who is on a Samadhan Yatra told reporters in Nalanda, "When I was the Railway Minister, we used to give numerous jobs to people. When Rail Budget was presented in Parliament, there were discussions across all newspapers".

"I want a separate Railway Budget to be presented in the House. It has a lot of importance," Nitish Kumar added. Kumar again raised the issue of demanding special status for Bihar. Development work has been done in Bihar Sharif, he added.

"I have always been listening to the problems of people since the time I was an MLA. I keep visiting places, sitting with people and addressing their issues. We have always been demanding special status for Bihar," CM Nitish.

The government is working to complete the budget document that will be announced on February 1. On October 10, the formal process to create the annual Budget for the following fiscal year got underway. Given that the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April or May of 2024, Budget 2023 is probably going to be the last complete budget of the Modi government during its second term.

(with inputs from ANI)