Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar congratulates Modi on spectacular performance

Headlines

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar congratulates Modi on spectacular performance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular performance of the NDA in the general elections.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: May 23, 2019, 08:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular performance of the NDA in the general elections.

"I would like to congratulate honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on getting huge support across the nation. The public has given a clear mandate which is a big responsibility on our shoulders," said Kumar.

He further said that the public of Bihar has rejected the bitter atmosphere created during this election.

"Attempts were made to create a bitter atmosphere during the elections but I am happy that the public has rejected it."

Evading the question of his party's stand on Article 370, Kumar said, "As a party, we have already clarified our position on such issues. All the NDA allies will work in consensus."

Asked if his party colleagues would join the cabinet of the Modi government, Kumar said, "The leadership and other political allies will think about it and there is nothing special about it."

To the possibility of the NDA government granting special status to Bihar, Kumar said, "In the recently held meeting of all NDA allies, I laid emphasis on taking a special initiative for the backward states. PM Modi also said that he will give extra attention to the Eastern region."

Explaining the reason for not interacting much with media during the campaigning, Kumar said, "Media usually asks for reactions on other leaders' statement and I don't find it appropriate to react to what others say."

BJP is leading on 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state while its allies including JDU and LJP are ahead in 22 parliamentary constituencies.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Honey trapping alert: Bengaluru women lose Rs 6.6 lakh to scam, man duped of Rs 82 lakh

World's highest paid actor made more per film than RRR, KGF, Pathaan's total earnings; its not Tom Cruise, RDJ, DiCaprio

Meet Pakistan's richest Hindu woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, her net worth is…

PM Modi-Xi Jinping to meet at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg? Here's what Centre says

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE