Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assaulted near Patna; CCTV footage surfaces online

In an incident which could be termed as a significant lapse in the security of a sitting chief minister, Nitish Kumar was on Sunday assaulted by an unidentified person near Bihar’s capital Patna. The incident has sent shock waves across the state.

As per initial reports, state officials have been tight-lipped about the incident. However, news agency PTI reported that the assault incident occurred in Bakhtiyarpur where the Bihar CM was visiting to meet old associates, as per highly placed sourced.

Janata Dal (United) chief, who spent the early years of his childhood in the town at a freedom fighter’s statue in the area where he was offering flowers as tribute. CCTV footage emerged which shows an unidentified assailant, in late 20s or early 30s, attacking the senior politician from behind.

The CM’s security team soon overpowers the man who is then handed over to the police personnel. In another footage, the person is seen being dragged away by policemen, who are muttering under their breath "paagal hai" (he is crazy), PTI reported.

