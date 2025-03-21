INDIA
The 'Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971' prohibits the actions that disrespect the national flag, anthem, and Indian Constitution. Know in details.
The debate on insult to the national anthem and how to prevent it gripped the country after RJD leaders shared a video in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation.
Besides at one point, he was seen smiling and folding his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience.
Prevention of insults to national anthem
The 'Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971' prohibits the actions that disrespect the national flag, anthem, and Indian Constitution.
It also lays down the penalties including imprisonment or fines for intentionally preventing the singing of the national anthem.
It has been said in the abovementioned act during the rendition of the national anthem all present except those in uniform should stand at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart.
It has clear instruction that the men not in uniform should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder and keep the hand over the heart.
'No smiling, no friendship, no crushes'
The 'Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971' also clear instruction that no smiling without reason, no friendships, no crushes, and ultimately nothing done solely for one's own benefit should be done during the rendition of the national anthem.
Punishment for insulting national anthem
The act says clearly, "Any person who intentionally skips the singing of the national anthem or creates disturbances to any assembly engaged in such playing shall be penalised with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both."
The act also says that strict punishment will be meted out for disrespecting the national anthem and breaking its restrictions.
The accused shall be punished with imprisonment for up to 3 years or a fine or both.
If the national anthem is played in a theatre, patrons in the hall must show respect by standing up during its rendition.
Delivering its landmark judgment in Bijoe Emmanuel v. State of Kerala case in 1986, the Supreme Court said that not singing the national anthem is not an offense if it's not done out of disrespect.
