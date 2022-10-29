Search icon
Bihar: Over 20 injured as fire breaks out during Chhath Puja in Aurangabad

Bihar: An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Bihar: Over 20 injured as fire breaks out during Chhath Puja in Aurangabad (photo: ANI)

At least 25 people have been injured in a massive fire that broke out at a shop in Bihar's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. The incident happened when a family was cooking for Chhath Puja around 2.30 am.

The fire also led to an explosion of cooking gas cylinders which further fuelled the blaze. "We were preparing for Chhath puja, my wife was making meals. A sudden fire broke out at my shop after a cylinder there exploded. My family members were injured," Anil, the shopkeeper said.

Fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot after the incident took place. Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said. An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire.

