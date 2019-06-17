Bihar: Case registered against Harsh Vardhan, Bihar Health Minister 'for not spreading awarness' about AES

A case has been registered against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Muzaffarpur for not spreading awareness about Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) prior to the outbreak.

The Union Health Minister had visited Bihar on Sunday as deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) continues to mount.

Speaking on the challenge the state is currently facing due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Our teams are stationed there & are working from the very first day. I have gone there & met the patients. I even went through their case sheet and spoke to doctors in details."

Hindustani Awam Morcha and Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters showed black flags to Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey's convoy in Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, death toll due to heatstroke at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya rises to 35, 28 of them died while undergoing treatment while 7 were brought dead. 106 patients are undergoing treatment. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey had visited the patients today.

The death toll however in the entire state has crossed over 150, following which the state government has asked all schools to remain shut till June 22.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting to discuss AES issue and heatwave as both the issues have claimed several lives so far.