Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Nitish retains Home; Deputy Samrat Chaudhary gets Finance, Health

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, assigned portfolios to his recently appointed Cabinet members.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, assigned portfolios to his recently appointed Cabinet members on Saturday. He kept the Home Department but gave Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary responsibility for nine ministries, including the Finance, Health, and Sports departments. Vijay Kumar Sinha, his other deputy, is given nine departments, including road construction and agriculture.

The JD(U) president swore in as Bihar's chief minister for a record ninth time on January 28, breaking with the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA to form a new government with the BJP, which he had left behind less than 18 months earlier.

Bihar cabinet portfolio allocation | CM Nitish Kumar keeps Home Department; Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary gets Finance, Health, Sports Departments; Deputy CM Vijay Sinha gets Agriculture. pic.twitter.com/beT2L3Ptkt — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

More details to be followed.