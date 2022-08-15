Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bihar Cabinet expansion tomorrow: RJD to get lion's share; Nitish likely to retain Home, Tejashwi may keep Finance

The ceremony will be held around 11.30 am at the Raj Bhavan. Kumar and his deputy -- RJD's Tejashwi Yadav -- took oath on August 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Bihar Cabinet expansion tomorrow: RJD to get lion's share; Nitish likely to retain Home, Tejashwi may keep Finance
Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo

The Bihar Cabinet expansion is likely to take place on Tuesday after the Mahagathbandhan allies agreed on a power-sharing formula, according to which the RJD may get the lion’s share of 15 ministries, JD(U) 12 ministerial berths and the Congress two. 

The JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to retain most of its ministers, barring one or two, and the RJD’s appointments reflecting an attempt to move beyond the party’s Muslim-Yadav (MY) core constituency and match its “A to Z” slogan on the politics of assimilation.  

According to The Indian Express, the JD(U) may also seek a ministerial berth for Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh from Chakai in Jamui district who was science and technology in the previous Cabinet. The Bihar Cabinet can have a total of 36 ministers. 

The ceremony will be held around 11.30 am at the Raj Bhavan. Kumar and his deputy -- RJD's Tejashwi Yadav -- took oath on August 10.

The JD(U) is likely to keep the portfolios of Home, Vigilance, Education, Building Construction, Minority Affairs, Social Welfare and Water Resources. Departments such as Finance, Commercial Taxes, Health, Road Construction, Disaster Management, and Environment and Forest. 

From the RJD camp, the list of probable ministers includes Tej Pratap Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Bhai Virendra, Lalit Yadav, Anita Devi, Kumar Sarvjeet, Alok Mehta, Mohammed Shamim, Shahnawaz Alam, Sudhakar Singh, and Samir Mahaseth or Sanjay Gupta, reports The Indian Express.

Nitish Kumar had claimed that the ruling alliance has the support of 164 MLAs and an Independent legislator. The strength of the Bihar legislative assembly is 243. Reports suggest that the new Speaker of the Assembly will be from RJD. The names of Awadh Bihari Choudhary and Alok Kumar Mehta are doing the rounds for the Speaker's post. 

The Mahagathbandhan government will go for a floor test on August 24. A special session of the legislative assembly has been convened for two days. A new Speaker has to be elected by the legislators of the ruling alliance. The Mahagathbandhan legislators have also moved a 'no trust' motion against the incumbent government.

Kumar had taken oath as the CM for a record eighth time last Wednesday, a day after he snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. The Grand Alliance at present comprises seven parties -- JD(U), RJD, CPIML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 422 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.