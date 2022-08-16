Bihar cabinet expansion: Tej Pratap Yadav among 31 inducted in Nitish Kumar’s govt, check list of ministers

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav takes oath as cabinet minister of Bihar (Photo - ANI)

The newly formed alliance of JD(U) and RJD expanded their cabinet in Nitish Kumar-led Bihar today mere days after forming the government in the state. According to media reports, as many as 31 leaders from both parties have joined the Bihar cabinet today, August 16.

The most notable name who took the oath as one of the cabinet ministers in Bihar is Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD, who is the older brother of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Other names from the cabinet are expected to be released soon.

This comes just days after the JD(U) broke off its alliance with the BJP in an internal power tussle, and joined hands with foe-turned-friend RJD, making Tejashwi Yadav the Deputy CM once again.

Checklist of Bihar cabinet ministers who took oath today –

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)

Bijendra Yadav (JDU)

Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)

Alok Mehta (RJD)

Afaque Alam (Congress)

Shravan Kumar (JDU)

Ashok Choudhary (JDU)

Leshi Singh (JDU)

Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)

Ramanand Yadav (RJD)

Sanjay Jha (JDU)

Madan Sahni (JDU)

Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD)

Lalit Yadav (RJD)

Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)

Sheela Kumari (JDU)

Sunil Kumar (JDU)

Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

Chandrashekhar (RJD)

Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)

Mohd Zama Khan (JDU)

Jayant Raj (JDU)

Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)

Anita Devi (RJD)

Sudhakar Singh (RJD)

According to sources, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is expected to retain all the key portfolios in the Bihar cabinet such as Home, Education, Minority Affairs, and others. Meanwhile, RJD is expected to get ministries such as Health, Finance, Road Construction, Environment, and Forest.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to retain some of his key ministers in the cabinet, as per media reports. Out of the total 31 ministers to be inducted into the Bihar cabinet, the majority of the seats have been occupied by RJD.

