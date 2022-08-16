Bihar cabinet expansion: Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap Yadav to be a minister? Know list of probable names

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav (File photo)

After the collapse of the alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) earlier this month, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and ally party RJD will be expanding the cabinet in Bihar, with RJD expected to take the lion’s share of seats while JD(U) will stick with its existing portfolios.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is expected to retain all the key portfolios in the Bihar cabinet such as Home, Education, Minority Affairs, and others. Meanwhile, RJD is expected to get ministries such as Health, Finance, Road Construction, Environment, and Forest.

The Bihar cabinet expansion is set to take place today, with the new set of ministers in the state expected to take oath for their posts at Raj Bhavan on August 16 at 11:30 am. Till now, only probable names in the cabinet have been released, with no confirmation by either party.

Meanwhile, sources have also suggested that Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader, and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s brother, will be a cabinet minister in Bihar. Tej Pratap has been a part of the Bihar cabinet before, and it is likely that he will not get any essential ministry for this term.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to retain some of his key ministers in the cabinet, as per media reports. Out of the total 31 ministers to be inducted into the Bihar cabinet, the majority of the seats are expected to be occupied by RJD.

List of probable cabinet ministers from JD(U)

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Ashok Choudhary

Sanjay Jha

Madan Sahni

Jayant Raj

Sheela Mandal

Bijendra Yadav

Shravan Kumar

Sunil Kumar

Jama Khan

List of probable cabinet ministers from RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav

Surendra Yadav

Lalit Yadav

Kumar Sarvjeet

Surendra Ram

Shahnawaz Alam

Sameer Mahaseth

Bharat Mandal

Anita Devi

Sudhakar Singh

Including the Chief Minister, the Bihar cabinet has a total of 36 posts for various ministries in the state. A total of 31 new ministers will be inducted today while some posts will be kept vacant for future cabinet expansions, according to media reports.

