Bihar cabinet expansion: Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap Yadav to be a minister? Know list of probable names

The Bihar cabinet expansion is set to take place today, with RJD to get the lion’s share of ministers while JD(U) will retain key positions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav (File photo)

After the collapse of the alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) earlier this month, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and ally party RJD will be expanding the cabinet in Bihar, with RJD expected to take the lion’s share of seats while JD(U) will stick with its existing portfolios.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is expected to retain all the key portfolios in the Bihar cabinet such as Home, Education, Minority Affairs, and others. Meanwhile, RJD is expected to get ministries such as Health, Finance, Road Construction, Environment, and Forest.

The Bihar cabinet expansion is set to take place today, with the new set of ministers in the state expected to take oath for their posts at Raj Bhavan on August 16 at 11:30 am. Till now, only probable names in the cabinet have been released, with no confirmation by either party.

Meanwhile, sources have also suggested that Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader, and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s brother, will be a cabinet minister in Bihar. Tej Pratap has been a part of the Bihar cabinet before, and it is likely that he will not get any essential ministry for this term.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to retain some of his key ministers in the cabinet, as per media reports. Out of the total 31 ministers to be inducted into the Bihar cabinet, the majority of the seats are expected to be occupied by RJD.

List of probable cabinet ministers from JD(U)

  • Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
  • Ashok Choudhary
  • Sanjay Jha
  • Madan Sahni
  • Jayant Raj
  • Sheela Mandal
  • Bijendra Yadav
  • Shravan Kumar
  • Sunil Kumar
  • Jama Khan

List of probable cabinet ministers from RJD

  • Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Surendra Yadav
  • Lalit Yadav
  • Kumar Sarvjeet
  • Surendra Ram
  • Shahnawaz Alam
  • Sameer Mahaseth
  • Bharat Mandal
  • Anita Devi
  • Sudhakar Singh

Including the Chief Minister, the Bihar cabinet has a total of 36 posts for various ministries in the state. A total of 31 new ministers will be inducted today while some posts will be kept vacant for future cabinet expansions, according to media reports.

READ | Bihar cabinet expansion today: Tejashwi Yadav likely to get Finance, Health; Nitish to retain Home, Education

