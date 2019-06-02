Bihar cabinet expansion: Neeraj Kumar, Shyam Rajak and Ashok Choudhary to take oath as ministers in Nitish government

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar set to expand his Council of Ministers on Sunday, Shyam Rajak, Neeraj Singh and Ashok Chaudhary will take oath as ministers today.

According to reports, Ram Sevak Kushwaha, Narendra Narayan Yadav, and Sanjay Jha are also said to be among front runners for the ministerial berths.

Shyam Rajak used to be an RJD leader though he joined the JDU later and was even a member of Kumar's ministry earlier. Similarly, Ashok Chaudhary, former Bihar unit Congress chief, was a minister in JDU-RJD-Congress coalition government in 2015. He too joined the JDU later.

Bihar cabinet expansion today: JDU's Neeraj Kumar(pic 1),Shyam Rajak(pic 2) and Ashok Choudhary to take oath as ministers pic.twitter.com/mXF2mTqvrn — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

It was earlier reported that Bihar's ministry will be expanded on Sunday with four new ministers set to take the oath of office.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Lalji Tandon earlier in the day.

The JDU on Thursday decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet. So, it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," Kumar had said.

The JDU chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said: "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and are not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JDU won 16 seats in Bihar, while the BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the NDA, the party was also not part of the last Central government.

The BJP, however, is sharing power in Bihar with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the state's Deputy Chief Minister.