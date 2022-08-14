Bihar Cabinet expansion likely on August 16: Mahagathbandhan formula, which ally gets how many ministers

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav | Photo: IANS

After the stunning upheaval in Bihar, the new Mahagathbandhan government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to undertake the first cabinet expansion exercise a day after Independence Day (August 16). The CM’s new ally RJD will likely have a big footprint in the cabinet, alongside new Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The Mahagathbandhan or The Grand Alliance is made up of seven parties -- Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, and four others in CPIML(L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM. Together, the seven parties have a strength of over 160 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The alliance boasts the support of 164 MLAs including independents.

Mahagathbandhan Cabinet formula

The Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav government has set a formula of allotting one ministerial berth to a party per every 4 MLAs. As per this formula, the RJD will be the party with the most cabinet berths with 18 ministers expected to be inducted from the party.

Nitish Kumar’s JD-U is expected to have 12 ministers in the Bihar cabinet. Congress is expected to get 4 berths. However, Congress state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday said that the party will get three ministers, with 2 taking oath on August 16 and one more to be inducted in the next exercise.

From the other 4 parties in the alliance, the CPI-ML is expected to be given 3 berths while CPI-M, CPI and HAM are all expected to get one berth each. Furthermore, one Independent minister will be accommodated in the new Nitish Kumar cabinet, it was reported.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan government had asked for and will go for a floor test on August 24 in the Bihar state Assembly, a week after the cabinet expansion exercise.

READ | Bollywood song jibes on 10 lakh jobs promise: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits back at BJP in kind

(With inputs from agencies)