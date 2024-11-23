Jan Suraaj candidates failed to make a significant impact, finishing third in three constituencies and one in the fourth position.

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has failed to open its account in the bypolls of four Bihar Assembly seats of Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj. Despite two years of groundwork, including an intensive Padyatra across Bihar and a campaign brimming with resources and manpower, Prashant Kishor lost all four seats.

Jan Suraaj candidates failed to make a significant impact, finishing third in three constituencies and one in the fourth position. In Tarari, Jan Suraaj's candidate Kiran Devi managed only 5,622 votes while the victorious BJP candidate Vishal Prashant secured 78,755 votes and CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav garnered 68,143 votes.

The difference between the BJP candidate and the Jan Suraaj candidate was 73133 votes in Tarari. In Ramgarh, Jan Suraaj candidate Sushil Kumar Singh garnered 6,513 votes while the BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh, secured 62,257 votes and BSP candidate Satish Yadav was closely trailing with 60,895 votes. RJD candidate Ajit Singh is further behind, trailing by 35,825 votes. In Imamganj, Jan Suraaj candidate Jitendra Paswan secured 37,103. He fell behind Deepa Manjhi, the winner by 16,332 votes. In Belaganj, Jan Suraaj's Mohd. Amjad, a Muslim candidate, only received 17,285 votes.

Kishor reacts to bypoll results

Talking to reporters shortly after the results were out, Kishor also drew succour from the fact that his fledgling Jan Suraaj won "10 per cent" of the total votes polled in four seats, but rubbished the claim that it had played a role in the RJD's defeat in three of these.

