Bochahan Assembly Election Result 2022: Amar Paswan of RJD wins

RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan has won the contest against the BJP candidate Baby Kumari.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Amar Kumar Paswan has defeated his nearest rival Baby Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of approximately 36,000 votes. This seat was earlier held by VIP.

The by-election was held on April 12. While NDA fielded Baby Kumari, RJD offered a ticket to Amar Paswan, son of Musafir Paswan. Geeta Kumari, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram, contested on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

By-poll to the seat was entailed by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.

