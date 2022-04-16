Headlines

Bochahan Assembly Election Result 2022: Amar Paswan of RJD wins

RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan has won the contest against the BJP candidate Baby Kumari.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 16, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

The Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Amar Kumar Paswan has defeated his nearest rival Baby Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of approximately 36,000 votes. This seat was earlier held by VIP.

The by-election was held on April 12. While NDA fielded Baby Kumari, RJD offered a ticket to Amar Paswan, son of Musafir Paswan. Geeta Kumari, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram, contested on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

By-poll to the seat was entailed by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani. 

