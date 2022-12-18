Bihar: Bridge built at a cost of Rs 13 crores collapses before inauguration in Begusarai (Photo: Twitter)

Bihar bridge collapse: A bridge in Bihar’s Begusarai has been collapsed before its inauguration. The 206-metre-long bridge on Gandak river was built at a cost of Rs 13 crores. The incident took place on Sunday morning after which the front part of the bridge fell into the river.

The bridge was constructed under the Chief Minister NABARD scheme but it could not be inaugurated due to a lack of access road. Recently, a crack was also noticed in the front part of the bridge. Subsequently, a letter was written to the authorities regarding the crack in the bridge.

The construction work of the bridge was started in 2016 and was completed in 2017. However, traffic could not start on the bridge due to the lack of access road.

The bridge was constructed between Aakriti Tola Chowki and Bishanpur from the Ahok Gandak Ghat side of the Sahebpur Kamal police station area.